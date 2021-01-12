Vonderschmidt, Carol L. 1940-2021

Carol Lee (Springer) Vonderschmidt, 80, of rural Hiawatha, passed Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home with her family around her. She was the second child of five children born to Lloyd C. and Margaret M. Springer.
She was born June 8, 1940, at home in Ogden, Kansas. The family soon moved to their farm home the Pleasant Run Community, northeast of Manhattan, where she attended the first through fourth grades. She attended fifth grade through 12 in Westmoreland, Kansas, graduating from Westmoreland high school in 1958. Carol assisted her father with all aspects of farming until graduating from high school.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, COL (R) William (Bill) Vonderschmidt. They were married in Hiawatha and have been together over 40 years. Also surviving are their five children, Kevin Knudson of Topeka, Michael (Linda) Knudson of Topeka, Kim (Michael) Lewis of rural Paola, Kansa, Lea (James) Winter of LeCompton, Kansas, and Wm Allen Vonderschmidt of Gardner, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Ralph) Runnebaum of Manhattan, Sharon Baker of Moscow, Idaho, and Bonnie Springer of Westmoreland, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd C. and Margaret Springer and older brother Lloyd D. (Tammy) Springer.
She enjoyed caring for and helping people, especially those with medical issues. She received her Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certificate from Highland Community College and was the early EMT Training Officer for Brown County Volunteer Ambulance Squad. Worked as a Nurse Assistant in the Hiawatha Hospital, later working in Physical Therapy. In 1984 she started working at Stormont Vail Hospital of Topeka, Kansas, in the Physical Therapy Department and received her qualification as a Certified Physical Therapy Assistant (CPTA) in 1987 through Washburn University, working at Stormont Vail until she retired in 2000.
Carol was very active in all the organizations that she belonged. Active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Hiawatha for 43 years, served in all the officer positions and was President for the last two years. She was a member of the NEK Home Health and Hospice Volunteers for seven years and served as President of the volunteers for six of those years, resigning this past October due to declining health.
Her deep faith helped her through all aspects of her life. Early in life she asked the Lord to help her be an instrument of his love and cause his light to shine on others through her. She was always refreshed by the word of the Lord shared by Pastor Charlie Robinson at Northridge Church.
She loved the outdoors, working in the garden, her flower beds and helping with the lawn, just about anything outdoors, sometimes just sitting and taking in all of Gods miracles. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting many places across the country and other countries, seeing places she never dreamed she would get to visit. Most of all she loved her husband dearly and every moment with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After her husband retired, they built a new home on their farm East of Hiawatha and relocated in 2007.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions made to the Carol Vonderschmidt Memorial Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Celebration of Life service will be held at Northridge Church, 316 Lincoln, Sabetha, Kansas, on Jan. 12, with family visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Mask may be worn, (your option) in the church but social distinguishing is required.
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
