Voss, Donald 1931-2022

Donald Voss, age 90, of Hiawatha, passed away at home on Jan. 10, 2022.
He was born and baptized in Riverton, Nebraska, on May 18, 1931; he was confirmed in Clay Center, Nebraska, on March 25, 1945.
On Dec. 10, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lois M. Magnus. He and Lois spent time living in Beatrice and North Platte, Nebraska, St. Joseph, Missouri and Hiawatha.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After returning from military service, he worked for Consumers Public Power. He was also a sales manager for Electrolux for 10 years and worked as a motor re-winder for electrical companies for nearly 20 years.
During his retirement, he enjoyed delivering parts for OReilly Automotive. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, Nebraska Cornhuskers car races, and was a master at playing cards. Most of all, Don loved his family.
Those left to mourn his passing are: his wife, Lois; children: Cindy (Terry) Tollefson, of Olathe, Kansas, Kim (Dennis) Kleopfer of Fairview, Kansas, Jackie (Daron) Wohlgemuth of Olathe, Greg (Deven) Voss of Olathe; grandchildren: Brian (Mandi) Tollefson of Reseda, California, Matthew (Jenessa) Kleopfer of Fredonia, Kansas, Tyler (Gentri) Tollefson of Tomball, Texas, Andrew (Jessica) Kleopfer of Fairview, Jenna (Robbie) Rundberg of Olathe, Ethan Voss of Olathe; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Fritz and Leona Voss; twin brother, Dale; brother, Virgil; and sister, Edith Gronstal.
A Celebration of Donalds Eternal Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha. A light lunch will be provided for family and friends immediately after the service.
Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Deshler City Cemetery, Deshler, Nebraska.
Military honors a courtesy of Deshler American Legion Post #352.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. that evening.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha and Saint Pauls Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, or sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS, 66434.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.