Mary Jane Waggoner, of Hiawatha, with family by her side, passed away, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Vintage Park Assisted Living at the age of 95.
Mary Jane was born Nov. 27, 1927, at White Cloud, the daughter of John and Vianna Hood Baker and has lived in the northeast Kansas area her entire life.
She married Wilton Maxwell Max Waggoner, Aug. 10, 1946, at Hiawatha. They lived their entire married life and raised their family in White Cloud, Kansas. He died April 13, 2001.
Mary Jane attended grade school thru high school in White Cloud where she graduated. In school she was a baton twirler in the band.
She worked at Mid-Central Egg Products and later Flair Fold, both in Hiawatha for many years. Her hobbies were gardening, canning, shopping, dancing, reading, spending time with family and her grandchildren. Mary Jane had a great personality, very witty, and had a good time at whatever she was doing.
She attended the White Cloud Community Church her entire life.
Survivors include her children, David (Debby) Waggoner of White Cloud, Dixie Rayburn of Worthington, Indiana, Jerry (Donna) Waggoner of Troy, Kansas, Ronald (Tina) Waggoner of Falls City, Nebraska, Harold (Gaynell) Waggoner of Franklin, Indiana, Peggy Shores of Kearney, Missouri, Sandy Waggoner of Wathena, Kansas; 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister in law Kenneth and Mildred Baker, infant grandson Jeffrey Waggoner, sons in law Bill Rayburn and Terry Shores.
A celebration of Mary Janes life is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl will officiate. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 12 noon Thursday where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Olive Branch Cemetery which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.
