Wagner, Patricia A. 1935-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. Patricia Ann Pat Wagner, 84, of Hiawatha, with family by her side, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, where she had been a patient for several days. She previously had been a resident of the Pines, and recently Maple Heights Nursing Home, in Hiawatha.
Pat was born in Sabetha, July 7, 1935, one of three children born to the late Ira Mart and Mary Catherine Lock Parks, and was a lifelong resident of Hiawatha.
Pat attended Hiawatha schools, later graduating high school with the class of 1953, where she was a majorette for the marching band. She later graduated from Highland Junior College, with an associates degree in business.
She worked as a secretary for Brown County Services for the Elderly for a total of 21 years, first for Don Neff for seven years, Bob Cash for 14 years, and later for Steve Ward, before retiring. Pat, in conjunction with her day job, was also saleswoman for Stanley Home Products, Inc. for over 50 years.
After her future husband, Gerald K. Wagner, returned from the Korean Conflict, they married Oct. 12, 1959, at St. Anns Catholic Church, in Hiawatha, which they were longtime members.
She also was a member of the Altar Society of the Church and the ladies auxiliary to VFW Post #5210, also of Hiawatha.
They made Hiawatha their home all of their married life, where they raised their five children: Danielle, Bobette, Cress, Dirk and Nicole.
Saying Pat enjoyed playing bridge was an understatement! She and Gerald, enjoyed playing cards with several different couples through the years. Their family enjoyed family outings and boating at the Horton Lake. The Wagner family was always known to be a fierce competitor when it came time for the Hiawatha Halloween Parade and enjoyed participating by building family floats for many years when the kids were still at home.
Gerald died March 28, 2006.
Pat was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Charles and Robert Bob Parks; and her half-sister, Alma Ruth Skippy Muth.
Survivors include: her children: Dani Wagner (Irene); Bobi Dozier (Pete), and their children: Katie Jo Underwood (Eric), Alexandria Wilson (Jon), Tiffany Lammon and Gavin Dozier; Cress Wagner (Paula), and their daughter, MaKayla; Dirk Wagner (Anna), and their children: Austin, Blythe and Gabriel; Nicki Limron (Gregg), and their daughters, Kalli and Julia; and two great-grandchildren, Izayah and Julian (Alexandria and Jon).
A private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with Father Daniel Gardner officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Ann Church or Cemetery Flag Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Once the virus restrictions are lifted, Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from St. Anns Church.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the family during this difficult time. Consider sending a card, or a note, on our web site at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
