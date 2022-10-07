HIAWATHA, Kan. Leila Pearl Wagoner, 101 years old, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 14, 1921, at home on the family farm in Baker, Kansas, just south of Hiawatha. She was next to the youngest of the seven children of George and Susie (Berner) Weidman. Leila attended Grand Prairie grade school (she walked to school), and graduated from Powhattan High School in 1939 (she drove a buggy with her sister, and then rode her horse after her sister graduated). Of note, she was the ping pong champion during high school.
She was a member of the United Bethany Church of Hiawatha, and started attending as a babe in her mothers arms. Before her marriage, she worked in the Soil Conservation Office (below the Post Office) for Mr. Saffery. She married Floyd M. Wagoner on Jan. 16, 1943, In Westmoreland, Kansas. She was dedicated to the farm all her life, and assisted Floyd and her son as needed with the farming (including driving trucks and tractors and assisting with rounding up livestock). Leila did the bookkeeping for the farm. She also maintained a garden and milked cows and raised chickens for egg laying. Leila was a seamstress and sewed the clothing for herself and her daughters and did some serious mending for the mens work clothes. She loved mowing with the riding lawn mower (and did so until her early 90s), and growing flowers. Others have commented that her yard looks like a park.
Survivors include: Marilyn (Tom) Pike and Carolyn (Jack) Baker.
Preceding her in death: husband, Floyd; son, Alvin; grandson, David Pike; brother-in-law, Raymond. Also preceding her in death were her five brothers and one sister: Lloyd, Robert, Clarence Hooty, Raymond, Glen and Mary Helen.
She sets about her work vigorously, her arms are strong for her tasks. She sees that trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. Proverbs 31: 17-18.
Special thanks to Neal/Joan, Curt and Owen Jacobsen, and Brady Chadwell for their family support.
Graveside memorial services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Hiawatha Cemetery. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany United Church of Christ, which may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The register book will be available for friends to sign until 5 p.m. Friday
