HIAWATHA, Kan. Leila Pearl Wagoner, 101 years old, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was born Sept. 14, 1921, at home on the family farm in Baker, Kansas, just south of Hiawatha. She was next to the youngest of the seven children of George and Susie (Berner) Weidman. Leila attended Grand Prairie grade school (she walked to school), and graduated from Powhattan High School in 1939 (she drove a buggy with her sister, and then rode her horse after her sister graduated). Of note, she was the ping pong champion during high school.

