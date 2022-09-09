Dennis L. Waite
Dennis Lee Waite, 77, of Hiawatha, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital-St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
Delores wants to thank all of you for coming today to this memorial service for her beloved husband, Dennis.
Dennis and Delores have happily married for 21 years and they have had wonderful, loving, fun filled relationship. If you wanted to make Dennis start smiling and glow all you had to do was to get him talking about Delores. He was so in love with her and really proud of her.
When he was a little guy, Dennis was quite cute, with adorable curls. He grew up in Homedale, Idaho right across the street from the elementary and junior high schools. When Dennis was in the fourth grade, the family moved about two miles outside of town. There was big garden, a horse, milk cow dogs and cats. Dennis would go fishing and hunting when he was a boy.
In 1962, the family moved to Bunkerville, Nevada. Dennis played football his senior year at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada where he graduated. He really enjoyed football. Also when he was a senior, the pride and joy of his life, which was a car, was stolen. Fortunately, a classmate working at the all night shift at the gas station spotted some guy driving Dennis car. The guy put in $5.00 of gas, took off and was caught by the police 30 miles away.
Not to long after graduating high school, Dennis served on a mission for the Church of Latter Day Saints for two years in Australia. After returning from his mission Dennis in 1967, started working for Timet a Titanium Metals Corporation in Henderson Nevada. There, he impressed his employer with an unblemished work record, outstanding workmanship and steadfast loyalty toward his fellow workers and the company. He was so professional and trusted that he spent his last four years preforming his duties without supervision and other support personnel. Not long after he started Timet, Dennis was drafted into the service for the Army where served our country for 2 1/2 years as truck driver in Bangkok, Thailand.
In 1995, Dennis began working for The City of Las Vegas, Nevada, where again did excellent work as an Instrument Technician and was employee of the month of April of 2002.
Dennis retired in 2005 and moved to Hiawatha, where he and Delores have lived since. His first year in Hiawatha, he bagged a deer.
Dennis enjoyed a number of things throughout his life and was always passionate about what he did. Golf, we all know, was one of his favorite hobbies. He won several awards for golf while at Timet. He liked to talk about the all times greats, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicholas. Dennis was a huge fan of a pretty fair player, named Tiger Woods.
Dennis loved motorcycling and kept riding as long as he could. You can picture in your mind, Dennis in his sunglasses rolling down the highway on his Harley Davidson. Delores went on a number of motorcycle trips riding with him on his Honda Shadow.
Dennis and Delores went on four different cruises; His favorite was Alaska.
He enjoyed the Shakespeare plays in Cedar City, Utah, always buying the cliff notes.
Dennis loved to read and was very informed about a number of topics. He could talk about the French Foreign Legion, politics, religion and sports. He was intrigued with Mt. Everest and the people that climbed it.
Dennis loved fine art that was created with a story. He was not a collector of watches, but had a number of quality watches which he enjoyed. He enjoyed his collection of guns. He also had bows and enjoyed shooting them at 3D shoots.
Dennis really enjoyed his man-cave and spent a lot of time there. Much of the things he liked are displayed on his walls.
Dennis was a participant in the flag ceremony at Mt Rushmore.
Dennis had done some distance running.
He enjoyed M&Ms and Lindor Truffles, Delores Pork chili, apple pie and an occasional cigar.
Much to the delight of Delores sisters, Dennis had a generous side, offering to pay for massages and manicures when the girls left for a weekend treat. In the room where they would stay, he would have sent chocolate covered strawberries.
Theres not enough time to tell all of the many events in 77 years of life. Dennis lived a full life.
We will miss Dennis and we pray that our sister, Delores, will be okay and that she will remember the many memories they shared together, the cherished and loving ways they had for each other.
Mourning his loss are: his wife, Mary, of the home; his children; sisters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2002, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Ryan Larsen will officiate.
Friends may sign the register book at Funeral Home after 10 until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
