Wardin, Frances L. 1939-2021

Frances L. Wardin, 82, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at home July 21, 2021.
Frances was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Nebraska, the daughter of A.C. and Muriel Champ Wolfe. She grew up in the Effingham, Kansas, area where she attended schools before years later she and Frank both earned their GED.
She married Frank C. Wardin on Dec. 29, 1956, in Hiawatha, where they made their home and raised their two daughters. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2010. Frances was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
Of this union came two daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Bukacek of Topeka, Kansas, and Eileen (Arley) Hedrick of Hiawatha.
Other survivors include Macheala (Nic) Siebenmorgen and Whitney (Bruce) Kleppe of Hiawatha, Cora (Larry) Courtney, Natasha (Luke) Duckworth, Penny Sanderbeck; many great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and three siblings.
Frances worked for the USD #415 for many years, starting out as the lunch room lady to working as secretary in the office at Hiawatha High School before she retired. She was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Hiawatha.
Celebration of life is planned at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Eric Hicks will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after noon Sunday where the family will meet from 2 until 4 p.m. that afternoon.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Frances L. Wardin Memorial and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to www.chapelaoskfuneralhome.com which is also livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
