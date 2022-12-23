Charles William Charlie Warren was born July 22, 1945, at Horton Community Hospital, one of two children born to the late Ivan Waldo and Margaret Eliza Howard Warren.
He passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
The family lived on a farm near Hiawatha with Charlies attending Hiawatha Schools, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1963.
In May of 1967, he earned his bachelors degree in business at Washburn University in Topeka. He later attended and graduated from Washburn Law School with his Juris Doctorate degree. For the next year Charlies served on the staff of the Kansas Commission of Civil Rights. He was hired as a salesman for the next 10 years for West Publishing Co, based out of St. Paul, Minnesota and sold law books to lawyers and judges, traveling all 105 counties in Kansas. The next 10 years saw Charlie moved to Salt Lake City, Utah with the same company. His territory increased to include: Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and the western slope of Colorado.
The last two years of his career seen him being assigned to Washington, DC which he said proved to be interesting, as he was able to be in building like the Pentagon that was not open to the general public. He return to Hiawatha in 1993 to care for his mother, whose health was failing, prior to her death in 2001.
Charles was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha.
He served on the committee that was instrumental in the new Church building being built.
Survivors include his sister, Margery Ann McIntosh of Oroville, California and a host of other relatives.
A Celebration of Charles life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
Pastor James Callaway and Pastor Tom Stone will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call from after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday afternoon, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.