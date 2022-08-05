Ashley Renee Watka was born Aug. 16, 1991, at San Diego, California, the daughter of Daniel Kendall and Jennifer Watka Monaghan. She died unexpectedly Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at Amberwell Health Hiawatha.
Ashley grew up in Hiawatha where she attended Hiawatha schools, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 2009. In high school, she was very active as a cheerleader and in band prior to attending Highland Community College.
She worked as a daycare provider for several area families, where she touched the hearts of her daycare children.
Survivors include: two children, Axel and Ansley, both of the home; love of her life, Daniel Beach; parents: Jennifer and Craig Monaghan, Daniel and Sherri Kendall, Randy and Kelly Beach; grandparents: Renee and John Rockey, Elsie and the late Daryl Monaghan, Connie and Rick Williams, Edward and Vee Kendall; her siblings: Brittney and Robert Shaw, Alyssa and John Vonagher, Alexis Watka and Avery Lehmkuhl, Matthew, Joshua, Aubrey and Zach Monaghan. Also surviving are: very special aunts and uncles: Mandy and Brad Trundle, Megan Rockey and Jay Jones, Johnny and Betsy Rachuy, Michael and Clary Rockey, Paul and Melissa Rockey, Donald and Kristen Kendall, Amy Williams, Gerald and Rosie Monaghan; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will meet with friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday evening, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to her childrens education fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
