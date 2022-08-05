Ashley Renee Watka was born Aug. 16, 1991, at San Diego, California, the daughter of Daniel Kendall and Jennifer Watka Monaghan. She died unexpectedly Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at Amberwell Health Hiawatha.

Ashley grew up in Hiawatha where she attended Hiawatha schools, graduating from Hiawatha High School with the class of 2009. In high school, she was very active as a cheerleader and in band prior to attending Highland Community College.

