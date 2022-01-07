Esther A. Watkins, age 96, of Hiawatha, died Jan. 3, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
She was born at Robinson, Kansas, May 31, 1925, the daughter of Ernest and Beulah (Bowen) Watkins.
She graduated from Robinson High School and attended Chillicothe Business College.
Miss Watkins lived and worked as an executive secretary/bookkeeper in the Kansas City area during, her career years.
Esther moved back to Hiawatha to assist her sister, Ruth, in the care for their elderly mother. After their mother passed away, they made their home together in the family house in Hiawatha. In her retirement years, she enjoyed writing and sharing her Christian principles with others.
She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church USA for many years. Since moving to Hiawatha, she had joined the Trinity United Methodist Church, her familys church.
Miss Watkins was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ruth Watkins.
Survivors include nephews and extended family members.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. until 6 p.m Thursday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Because of inclement weather, graveside services will be held at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with Shane Spangler officiating. Burial will be at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Institute for Creation Research or Contemplative Outreach, Ltd., a worldwide prayer movement, and left in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
