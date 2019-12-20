Ernest M. Watson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Ernest Monroe Uncle Bill Watson, 98, Hiawatha, died Dec. 13, 2019.
Preceded by: parents, Lewis and Sylvia Watson; wife, Waneta; daughter, Donna Lou Watson; sister, Pauline Crigger; caregiver/niece, Beverly Lentz.
He was WWII Army veteran, discharged as corporal.
Survivors include: nieces and nephews.
Family Visitation: starting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, brief service at 2 p.m.
Memorials: Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
