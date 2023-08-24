MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. Connie Carla Wedel (Aunt Con), daughter of Delton and Sylvia Wedel, was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Moundridge, Kansas. Her earthly journey ended on Aug. 21,2023, in Sabetha, Kansas, reaching the age of 64 years after battling cancer for nearly 10 years.

She spent most of her childhood years in Copeland, Kansas with three years being spent in Mexico. She was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on Dec. 8, 1970, by Minister Cecil Unruh in Copeland. She was faithful to her vows until the end. Miss Wedel began her teaching career at age 20 and taught at nine different locations for 26 years, touching many lives. She had an exceptional way of helping her students, forming many lasting relationships. Detroit, Texas, was home for numerous years. In 2005, she moved to Hiawatha, to be close to her sister, Donna and her family. She became part of the Hiawatha Mennonite Congregation, taking an interest in and always enjoying visiting with her church family. She was thankful for their support throughout her cancer journey.

