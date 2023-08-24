MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. Connie Carla Wedel (Aunt Con), daughter of Delton and Sylvia Wedel, was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Moundridge, Kansas. Her earthly journey ended on Aug. 21,2023, in Sabetha, Kansas, reaching the age of 64 years after battling cancer for nearly 10 years.
She spent most of her childhood years in Copeland, Kansas with three years being spent in Mexico. She was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on Dec. 8, 1970, by Minister Cecil Unruh in Copeland. She was faithful to her vows until the end. Miss Wedel began her teaching career at age 20 and taught at nine different locations for 26 years, touching many lives. She had an exceptional way of helping her students, forming many lasting relationships. Detroit, Texas, was home for numerous years. In 2005, she moved to Hiawatha, to be close to her sister, Donna and her family. She became part of the Hiawatha Mennonite Congregation, taking an interest in and always enjoying visiting with her church family. She was thankful for their support throughout her cancer journey.
Her survivors include her parents, Delton and Sylvia; sister, Donna (Steve Schmidt) Hiawatha; brother, Ross Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Tim (Patsy), Basin, Wyoming; sister, Jill Willey Roxton, Texas; brother, Marlo Koehn; sisters, Lois Villegas and Anita (Michael Beasley); numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Aunt Lorraine Valdez and Angela Holdeman.
Preceding her in death were three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Hiawatha Mennonite Cemetery.
Memories will be shared after lunch is served.
Friends and family may call from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday Aug. 24, 2023, at Chapel Oaks funeral home in Hiawatha.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hiawatha Mennonite Church in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, at 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.