WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond Earl Wehrman, of rural White Cloud, the youngest son of Willian Earnest Wehrman, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Burris Wehrman, was born July 6, 1932, at home on the farm near White Cloud. He passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital peacefully, with family by his side.
He attended Hilltop Country School thru the 8th grade and high school at Reserve, Kansas, graduating in 1950. While he was in high school, Ray drove a school bus from his home to and from the high school, picking up kids along the way. He worked several jobs before joining his father full time in farming. Farming and raising cattle was his lifelong passion.
On March 27, 1957, he married Marilyn Joyce Bruening at Zion Methodist Church. They moved to his grandparents farm home. Ray returned to his childhood home in 1964, after the death of his father in 1963.
Ray was on the Brown County Soil Conservation Board, serving as Chairman in 1981. He was the secretary of the Roys Creek Watershed Board for many years. He was a longtime member of the Zion Methodist Church, serving in many positions including many years as Financial Secretary.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, William E. Wehrman, Jr. and his wife, Marjorie and Larry A. Wehrman and his wife, Jean.
Ray is survived by: his wife, Marilyn, of the home; sons, Steven (Joleen) Wehrman, Scott (Cathy) Wehrman of McPherson, Kansas; daughter, Mary (Morris) Thompson of Leona, Kansas; grandchildren: Kristin (Kyle) McConnell and their sons, Max and Sam of McPherson, Faith (Aaron) Black and their sons, Aiden and Nathan Ray of Great Bend, Kansas, Christian Earl Wehrman of McPherson, Hope Wehrman of Hutchinson, Kansas, Joshua Wehrman of McPherson; and granddaughter by choice, Ashlie Eubanks (Stephen Mayer) and their daughter Lydia, of Wichita, Kansas; with numerous cousins and their families.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and after 12 p.m. noon Sunday, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
A Celebration of Rays life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church, 2906 Timber Road, Robinson, KS 66532. Pastor Darlene Sheffer will officiate.
Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion United Methodist Church or Maple Heights Activity Fund, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.