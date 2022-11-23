WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Raymond Earl Wehrman, of rural White Cloud, the youngest son of Willian Earnest Wehrman, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Burris Wehrman, was born July 6, 1932, at home on the farm near White Cloud. He passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital peacefully, with family by his side.

He attended Hilltop Country School thru the 8th grade and high school at Reserve, Kansas, graduating in 1950. While he was in high school, Ray drove a school bus from his home to and from the high school, picking up kids along the way. He worked several jobs before joining his father full time in farming. Farming and raising cattle was his lifelong passion.

