Hannah Weiland
Hannah Jody Weiland passed away at the home of her daughter in Gallatin, Missouri, Dec. 15, 2021.
Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, Kansas.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday, where the family will meet from 6 until 7:30 p.m. that evening.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.