Hannah Weiland

Hannah Jody Weiland passed away at the home of her daughter in Gallatin, Missouri, Dec. 15, 2021.

Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, Kansas.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Monday, where the family will meet from 6 until 7:30 p.m. that evening.

