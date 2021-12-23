Weiland, Jo Hannah 1955-2021

HIGHLAND, Kan. Jo Hannah Jody Weiland, passed away peacefully with family by her side Dec. 15, 2021.
She was the youngest daughter of Frank and Lucille (Dunn) Weiland, born at Hiawatha, April 9, 1955.
Jody attended Highland Schools, graduating with the class of 1972.
She married Charles Stonebarger in 1972, and they were blessed with two sons, William Franklin (Billy) and Jason Wayne. Charles and Jody later divorced.
She then married Dan Keebler in 1983, and were blessed with their daughter, Lucinda Michelle. Dan and Jody also divorced.
Jody was a master of all things, from a short line cook to a fabulous florist, as she would put it. She spent most of her life in Highland before moving to Hiawatha, 22 years ago.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; older siblings: Dee, Sherrie, Galen, Marsha, Paulette; her two sons, Billy, Jason; and step son, Nathan Keebler.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lucinda Keebler (Moriah) and her three daughters: Emily and Nathalie Meisenheimer and Shelby Smith; and daughter-in-law Ida Stonebarger; other grandchildren include: Crysta Osborne (David), Dalton Stonebarger (Pandora), great-granddaughter, Ava Osborne, and another great-granddaughter, to be born in April 2022; other relatives include: several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts.
Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. Tony French will officiate.
Interment will follow, at Highland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 11 a.m. Monday, where the family will meet that evening from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County Cancer Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, 66035.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
