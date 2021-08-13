Weir, Donald E. 1948-2021

Don Weir, 72, of Hiawatha, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family at St. Francis KU Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1948, in St. Joseph, Missouri, one of three children to Lester and Marjorie (Harmon) Weir and has lived in this area since his retirement.
Raised in Savannah, Missouri, he graduated in 1967 from Savannah High School and upon graduation, he enlisted into the US Navy, retired at the rank of radioman Chief Petty Officer in 1989, after 20 years of service, with various medals. One of his proudest accomplishments during his time in the Navy was his time spent in Antarctica.
After his retirement from the Navy, he accepted a position as Iowa House Authority Director in White Cloud, Kansas.
In 1995, he was hired by the United State Postal Service (USPS) as a mail handler and retired from service in 2009. Don then worked for the White Cloud Casino from 2012, until finally retiring from the work force in 2018.
His favorite jobs were being a grandpa and working for Bill and Betty French, at the Hiawatha Greenhouse.
It was when he retired from the Navy he met Gwen Ivey-Green and married April 11, 2005, in Hiawatha. She survives.
Also surviving are: his son, Fredrick Green of White Cloud; daughter, Rosella Madere (Chauncey) of Hiawatha, adopted daughter, Kennaddi Weir of Hiawatha; two grandchildren, Robin and Jenna Madere of Hiawatha. Also surviving are: his brother, Lester Jr. (Eli) Weir (Julie) of Murray, Iowa; nephew, Chris Hartman of Lawrence, Kansas, as well as Stan Hartman of Cathedral City, California; Aunt Jayne Simmons of Rulo, Nebraska; and several cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Sue Hartman.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Tuesday, where the family will meet that evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Tony French officiating.
Interment with military honors will be held at Hiawatha Cemetery.
DRESS IS CASUAL.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
