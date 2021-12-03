Wenger, Betty B. 1926-2021

Betty Bryan Wenger, Hiawatha, formerly of Powhattan, Kansas, was born Nov. 24, 1926, to Edgar and Ella Collins Bryan near White Cloud, Kansas.
Betty passed away a day after her 95th birthday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Amberwell Hiawatha.
She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1944 and attended Kansas State University.
She taught at a rural school near Powhattan where she met Loyd V. Wenger. They were married March 4, 1945, and settled on the family farm. Loyd died March 9, 1984.
She married Chuck Ludwig in Feb. 1988. He died Aug. 2004.
She is survived by: sons Dennis (Jackie) Wenger and Dean Wenger of Powhattan; daughter, Jane (Lee) Osburn of Lawrence; sonin-law, Don Ehrlich of Emporia, Kansas. Also surviving are: grandchildren: Dedra (Justin) Stutesman, Amy (Scott) Corcoran, Jered (Michael) Solace, Denise (Greg) OBryan, Dusty Wenger, Erin (Jared) Schreiner, Jill (Jason) Selland and Jill Blake; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Homer, Woodrow, Robert, Bill and Clyde Bryan; two sisters, Fern Pierson and Alyce Ragan; and her daughter, Judy Ehrlich; daughter-in-law, Brenda Wenger; and step-grandson, Todd Widman.
A Celebration of Bettys life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church of Powhattan, with Shane Spangler and Pastor Nicholas Marsh officiating.
Interment will follow at Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home until 6 p.m. Monday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Tuesday, at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the Betty requested memorials contributions to the Powhattan Methodist Church, care of: the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www. chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Wearing of masks is requested! As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.