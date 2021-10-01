Wenger, Donna J. 1933-2021

Donna Jean (Lobb) Cunningham Wenger, 87, of Hiawatha, passed away Sept. 26, surrounded by her family at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha.
Donna was born Dec. 17, 1933, at Oskaloosa, Kansas, to George and Willetta (Bell) Lobb. She attended school at Winchester until 1951, when her parents moved to Hiawatha.
She graduated on May 23, 1952, from Hiawatha High School, on the same day she married Dearld Richard Cunningham. He preceded her in death Dec. 19, 2002.
On Dec. 27, 2003, she married Virgil Wenger. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2019.
She loved to sing, and sang in the school trio, choir in school and church choirs.
She worked at Sunflower Motel, Centralia lunch room and custodian and then in different nursing homes. She also worked at Hiawatha Hospital in housekeeping and cleaned houses for many people in Hiawatha.
She is survived by: Susan Roche, of Topeka, Kansas; Debra (Gene) Quirarte of Lawrence, Kansas; Sandra (Kenneth) Yarger of Centralia, Missouri; Cindy (Wayne) Kramer of Seneca, Kansas; and Richard (Leslie) Cunningham of Hiawatha; 17 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren, with one on the way; and two great- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; siblings: Mildred Hoecker, Clifford Lobb, Leonard Lobb, Bessie Everret, Imogene Lobb and Dick Lobb; and a son-in-law, Steven Roche.
A celebration of Donnas Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha.
Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Thursday, where the family will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
MASKS ARE RESPECTFULLY REQUESTED BUT NOT REQUIRED.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany United Church of Christ or Donna Wenger Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
