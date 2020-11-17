Wenger, Louis L. 1926-2020

Louis L. Curly Wenger was born at Powhattan, Kansas on Sept. 13, 1926. He passed away on Nov. 13, 2020.
He was the last of 11 children born to John and Caroline Widman Wenger. Curly grew up near Powhattan where he attended country school, prior to graduating from Powhattan High School.
He was an Army veteran of World War II, discharged at the rank of Technician Fifth Grade from Ft. Riley in 1947. He returned to Powhattan and farmed with his brother Roy. Then he worked for the Rock Island Railroad for a number of years as a section hand, and later a brakeman. He retired to Powhattan and worked as a painter, working on homes and business buildings in the area until he retired. Curly made his home in Powhattan until moving to Pemberton Village Apartments in Hiawatha in 1989. He was in residence at Maple Heights Nursing Home the last eight years.
Mr. Wenger was a longtime member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Powhattan. He was also a member and past commander of the Wenger Post #373, Powhattan American Legion.
Curly enjoyed music and was part of several singing groups in the area. In later years, he visited area nursing homes where he provided the music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Goldie Kneisel, Gladys Thompson, Irene Wenger; seven brothers, Leroy, Raymond, Raphael, Johnnie, Don, Frank, and Charles.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
Cremation is planned with a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 28, at the Powhattan Cemetery. Pastor Mike Dunaway will officiate. Military honors will be a courtesy of the Powhattan Legion and Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Powhattan American Legion, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
