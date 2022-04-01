MORRILL, Kan. Jimmie Ray Jim Wetzel of Morrill, passed away March 25, 2022, peacefully at Amberwell/Hiawatha Hospital, where he had been a patient the past week, after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was born to Daniel and May Ester Hay Wetzel (Luster), Dec. 26, 1954. He graduated from Morrill Grade School, with the class of 1969 and from Sabetha High School, with the class of 1973. He was always a Morrill Tiger at heart. If you have ever entered the town of Morrill from the west, you will have seen the face of the tiger which he had painted on his shed. He always touched it up very carefully.
Jim grew up in Morrill, riding his bicycle on the sidewalks and streets, playing on the school grounds, the ball diamonds and jumping from roof top to roof top of downtown stores. His friends were not only the kids from town, but those who rode their bicycles in from the country.
As a boy, Jim worked at Sun Springs for Herman and Della Griebat, cleaning the dressing rooms, mopping up the water that was tracked in and then swimming in the double pool. He rode his bike to Sun Springs. He also rode his bicycle to help with the dairy at Dick McKims and out to Sunshine Farms to put up hay with Warren Ploeger and his sons.
A stop at LaVon Sperline or Clyde McKims Filling Station or Meyers Grocery (Homers) was a daily event, except on Sundays when no business was open. On Sunday, Jims parents made sure he was in Sunday School and Church services at the Morrill Baptist Church. During the summer, he was always at Vacation Bible School. Jim was baptized in the Morrill Baptist Church around the age of 12 years. As a very young child, he would ride in the Morrill Township Maintainer or Truck with his Dad, often getting to play with children in the country as his Dad cared for the roads. He loved to fish and he hunted as a young boy, always getting to the spots on his bicycle or on foot. And if it came to a car, truck, or motorcycle, basically anything with an engine, Jim could fix it.
Jim loved dogs. As a boy, he had a dog everyone knew in Morrill by the name of Weenie Train and her side-kick, Caboose. Three years ago, he adopted a red heeler from the Humane Society in Hiawatha. He had the adoption papers to prove ownership. This dog he named Tucker. He was his best friend. Who loved who the most, would have been a toss-up! Two weeks before Jims death, he was in the hospital in Topeka. Tucker visited twice, enchanting all the security guards, the medical staff and visiting other patients on the floor as requested by the staff. Why, Tucker even brought Jim a bright yellow flowering plant! Tucker was the best medicine for Jim. Of course, Tucker could do many things, but he could not drive, so he was lovingly taken to the hospital (and out to lunch) by Jims very close, special friend and classmate, Doug Grimm. Tucker also got to visit Jim a few days before his death. Without fear or direction, he headed down the hallway of the hospital, directly to Jims room. He knew where his beloved master was.
Jim was very athletic. At Morrill he participated in the three sports they had; softball, basketball and track. In track, he was a star sprinter! He was in track also during his school years at Sabetha, Kansas.
In 1997, Jim was baptized again as an adult at the pond of a friends, Galen and Linda Ackerman, by a brother in Christ, Mike Oom. After his baptism, he assisted Mike with the baptism of eight others. While Jim had known about Jesus as a child, it was then that he truly came to know Jesus personally. Jims faith was very important to him. He became and remained an active member of Northridge Church, where he taught childrens Sunday School and was involved with Recovery Through Christ. Jim loved helping his church and church family as well as others, using his many natural skills. He loved serving in the custodial department of the church and would very often sit down with the children that came to the Family Development Center and eat lunch with them. In turn, the children adored Mr. Jim. As an adult, Jim worked for Bollinger Roofing and later for Barrett Roofing. Later, he served as custodian in the Sabetha School District and also at his church. He was the creator/owner/operator of Helping Hands Ministries. Many people received help with things at home or on a vehicle from Jim without him giving so much as a thought to receiving anything back. He was simply following his Servant Savior. He served in Prison Ministries, going into the prisons or jails to share the Hope and Saving Love and Grace of Jesus Christ.
Jim loved plants. He always had a huge garden. He re-landscaped his childhood home when it became his. His house, which was immaculate (like his mothers), was filled with plants of various kinds. One of his favorite planters was a fish, the Christian Symbol of becoming Fishers of Men. In it was a plant called a Prayer Plant. He had propagated several Prayer Plants from cuttings, in fact he was in the process of doing just this at the time of his death.
Jim was married in his early twenties to Renee Shroyer (Koch). To this union was born a son, Michael.
Jim is survived by: his son, Michael Koch; his wife; and three children of Tennessee; his sister, Linda and her husband, Phil Close of Salina, Kansas and their children; a special cousin, Cindy Eppens of Hiawatha; and a host of church family and friends.
He is also survived by a man closer than most brothers. He said I never thought Id have a brother, but do now. Doctor Doug (Grimm) could not be closer to me than a real brother. I just cant believe it! He is also survived by Tucker, who has been welcomed to the home of his new uncle, Doug!
At Jims request, a casual outdoor funeral service and BBQ will be held at 12 p.m. Noon, on April 1, 2022, at Northridge Church, 316 Lincoln St., Sabetha, KS 66534, per Jims request.
Donations in Jims memory may be made to his church.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
