Williams, Terri L. 1954-2020

CARTHAGE, N.C. Terri Lee Williams, 66, of Carthage, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Terri was born in Sabetha, Kansas, on Jan. 4, 1954, to Delores (Wenger) Brown and Fred Kissinger.
Terri graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1972. She attended Emporia State University and got her degree in education. She taught school in Hiawatha, Kansas, before she went back to college and received her masters degree in education from Kansas State University. Terri taught elementary, French and academically gifted students in Kansas, Germany and North Carolina.
Terri was passionate about her faith and had a generous nature. She loved flowers, cooking and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Her fun loving spunky personality will be missed by all.
Terri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Wenger; her step-father, Lyle R. Brown; her father, Fred Kissinger; her husband, James Cecil Williams, Jr.; and her step-brother, Robert Brown.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by: her children, Rebekah Kuykendall (Joseph) of Pacific Grove, California, and Brandon Williams of Carthage; her sisters, Cindy Pearce (Jim) of Zionsville, Indiana, Julie Burg of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Megan Hill (Andy) of Louisburg, Kansas; her brother, Jan Kissinger (Kris) of Clay Center, Kansas; her step-brothers, Mike Brown (Deb) of Hiawatha, and Roger Brown (Carla) of Wichita, Kansas; her two grandchildren, Violet and Alice and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Sabetha Cemetery in Sabetha. The family request masks to be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sabetha Library, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia St., Sabetha, KS 66534.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.