Williams, Thomas S. 1928-2021

Thomas Samuel Sam Williams, longtime area auctioneer, died early March 2, 2021, at Two Timbers in Highland. He was 92.
Sam was born in a farm home north of Sparks, Kansas, May, 30, 1928, one of three children born to Percival Earl and Maud L. French Williams.
He attended country schools near Sparks/Troy area prior to Sparks High School for three years, before graduating from Troy High School with the class of 1946. He worked in South Dakota when he received an invite to serve his county. It was during the Korean Conflict, discharged from the Army at the rank of corporal. He returned to Doniphan County where he went to work for Raymond Gaul on the farm.
He wanted to be an auctioneer and was going to go to auctioneer school when Horace Williams offered to teach him the trade. Thus became Williams Auction Service, working on his own, picking up sale barns to auction in the area as time went along, thus having an auction every day but Sunday. In later years, as sale barns in the area closed, Sam then concentrated solely on the auction service.he would sell anything, animals, farm equipment, household items..probably even ice cubes to eskimos! He married Leola M. Peuker, Jan. 12, 1951. Leola was a good fit for the auction service as she was his clerk. In later years, their son, Tom, joined them with Sam retiring after 40 years of service.
Sam attended the Community of Christ in Fanning for many years. He was a member Wenger Post #373, Powhattan American Legion, BPOE #1741, Hiawatha Elks Lodge, and National Rifle Assn. He loved sports and to hunt.
Survivors include his wife, Leola, of Two Timbers in Highland; son, Tom (Connie) Williams; daughter, Elaine Oldridge (Jim), all of Hiawatha; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving a sister-in-law, Evelyn Twombly; two brothers-in-law, Duane Rodecap and Clarence Trant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Donna Trant, Shirley Rodecap; two brothers-in-law, Jim Twombly and Glen Losson.
Friends may sign the register book at Chapel Oaks FH , Hiawatha, from 10 until 5 p.m. Thursday and till noon Friday.
Family and friends invited to a graveside service planned for 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Mark Twombly will officiate. Inurnment will follow. Brown County Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sam Williams Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Those wishing to leave the family a special note of remember may do so at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.