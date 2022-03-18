HORTON, Kan. Jack R. Willis, 82, formerly of Horton, passed away peacefully March 10, 2022, at Oakley Place-Seneca.
Jack was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Horton, to Homer and Katherine Willis.
He married Zelma Larson June 5, 1959. They shared 62 years together.
Jack worked at Atchison Casting for 37 years, retiring in 1995.
Survived by his wife, Zelma; twin brother, Jerry; children: Carol (Kevin) Stirton; Don (Jamie) Willis; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
For service information, visit: www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.