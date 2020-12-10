Wilson, Debra E. 1962-2020

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Debra Elaine Deb Wilson, 58, of rural White Cloud, died Dec. 7, 2020, shortly after arrival at the Heart Institute Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was born Oct. 19, 1962, at Hiawatha, the third of four children born to Dennis and Yvonne Gibson Carter and has lived in the Northeast Kansas area nearly all of her life. She attended Hiawatha schools until she married her first husband. To this union three boys were born: Damien, Danny, and DJ Wells. After separating from her husband, she settled down near White Cloud where she met her current husband Jeff Wilson.
Deb worked many places and didnt know a stranger.
She leaves behind her husband, three sons; eight grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.
Deb will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her!
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Bill Carter.
Memorial services are planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Rose Cooke Rose will officiate. MASKS REQUIRED AND PRACTCE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wanatee Park sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 14 S 7th, Highland, KS 66035.
Funeral home Facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.