KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jonathon Kendall Wilson, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a road construction accident on 1-49 in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, 2022.
Survivors include his wife Alexandria Daniels Wilson who grew up in Hiawatha, their young sons, Izayah (8) and Julian (4); his mother, Stacie Wilson; his sisters, Taby Blanton (Tad) and family, Lacey Farnen (James) and family, Ashely Reynolds; and grandma, Peggy Wilson; mother and father-in-law, Pete and Bobi Dozier; as well as may nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, work family, and friends who loved him so.
Proceeding him in death was his great-grandma, Julia Gilland.
Cremation is planned with arrangements pending.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonathon Wilson Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.