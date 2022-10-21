KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jonathon Kendall Wilson, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a road construction accident on I-49 in the early morning hours on Oct. 8, 2022.

Jonathon was born in Bartow, Florida, on April 26, 1987, to his mother, Stacie Wilson. They soon relocated to Mound City, Missouri, where he spent most of his childhood with his three sisters, Taby, Lacey, and Ashley. Throughout elementary school, middle school, and most of high school he kept his mother busy with several phone calls and letters involving his orneriness. Jon always knew how to keep his mother on her toes. His classmates knew him as the class clown. Jonathon graduated from Craig, Missouri, High School in 2005. He was a friend to many, and enemy to none. Aside from his mischief, he loved playing video games and watching the KC Chiefs.

