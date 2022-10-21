KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jonathon Kendall Wilson, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a road construction accident on I-49 in the early morning hours on Oct. 8, 2022.
Jonathon was born in Bartow, Florida, on April 26, 1987, to his mother, Stacie Wilson. They soon relocated to Mound City, Missouri, where he spent most of his childhood with his three sisters, Taby, Lacey, and Ashley. Throughout elementary school, middle school, and most of high school he kept his mother busy with several phone calls and letters involving his orneriness. Jon always knew how to keep his mother on her toes. His classmates knew him as the class clown. Jonathon graduated from Craig, Missouri, High School in 2005. He was a friend to many, and enemy to none. Aside from his mischief, he loved playing video games and watching the KC Chiefs.
Jonathon was a veteran who served in the Air Force from 2005 to 2009 at Eglin Air Force Base. Jonathon studied NDT (Nondestructive Testing) where he used x-ray, ultrasound, and eddy current testing to inspect the integrity of aircrafts (F-15s).
In 2008, Jonathon met his wife, Alexandria (Daniels) Wilson. They married on Feb. 17, 2009. Soon after they married, they moved to North Carolina where Jonathon continued to work on aircraft using NDI. They resided in North Carolina for three years where they had their first son, Izayah. They soon returned to Kansas City, Missouri, where Jonathon and Alexandria had their second born son, Julian.
Jonathon was the father of two children that he shared with his wife: Izayah (8) and Julian (4). He was a loving and dedicated father who often called his boys his pride and joy. Jonathon loved to be outside with his boys, wrestle with his boys, and take on new adventures with his family.
Jonathon was a hard-working man who enjoyed working for Ideker, Inc. Jonathon worked from 2021 to 2022 as a quality control technician. Jonathon performed asphalt quality control lab tests with a ride range of mixtures. Jonathon loved his job and the people he worked with.
Survivors include his wife, Alexandria Wilson, who grew up in Hiawatha; their young sons, Izayah (8) and Julian (4); his mother, Stacie Wilson (Kevin Gearhiser); his sisters, Taby Blanton (Tad) and family, Lacey Farnen (James) and family, Ashley Reynolds; and grandma, Peggy Wilson; mother and father-in law, Pete and Bobi Dozier; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, work family, and friends who loved him so.
Proceeding him in death was his grandpa, Jack Wilson; great- grandma, Julia Gilland; great-grandpa, Carol Gilland.
Services will be held at Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main Street, Parkville, MO 64152 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. and celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonathon Wilson Memorial Fund, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
