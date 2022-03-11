Wilson,Stephen R.

Stephen R. Wilson
Stephen Roy Wilson of Hiawatha, passed away at age 77, on March 5, 2022, after a short battle with cancer and in the arms of his family.
Steve was the son of George M. and Marjorie (Bowen) Wilson and grew up on the family farm north of Hiawatha, in the years following World War II.
Steve attended K-State for two years after graduation from Hiawatha High School in 1962, but later joined the National Guard and was called to active duty in May 1968.
He served as a U.S. Army Staff Sargent and Section Chief of the Meteorology Section of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, 69th BDE, Ft. Carson, Colorado. Though he served during the Vietnam War, he was not deployed in-country.
Upon returning to Hiawatha to farm in the early 1970s, he met social worker, Annette Wipf, marrying in Sept. 1971.
They were blessed with one son, Marc Stephen, and 50 years of marriage.
Steve was the fourth generation of Wilson family farmers in Brown County and raised primarily wheat, corn and soybeans. He farmed with his father, uncle, Clarence and cousin, Jerry Reschke, eventually incorporating the family farming operation as Wilson Bros., Inc.
Steve was known as an early-adopter of no-till and other progressive farm practices. Though much of the land he farmed has been in the family over 100 years, he improved and added significantly to the family holdings throughout his career. He retired from farming in 2017.
Steve served as a director of what is now Frontier Farm Credit and several committees of Hiawatha First United Methodist Church where he was a member.
Steve was a founding member of the Bakers Dozen Investment Club, with whom he enjoyed over thirty years of fellowship and worldwide travel. Along with other local investors, he was an initial partner in the Country Cabin Restaurant. He was active in agricultural politics in the 1970s, traveling to Washington, D.C. to advocate for higher commodity prices.
Steve was also a longtime member of the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge, and Abdallah Shrine. One of Steves greatest pastimes was following the activities of his three grandsons.
Steve was preceded in death by: his parents, George and Marjorie Wilson; his maternal grandparents, Stephen and Vera Bowen; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Martha Wilson.
Survivors include: his wife, Annette; son, Marc and his wife, Dr. Rebecca (Gernon) Wilson; grandsons: Finnegan Robert, Satchel Truman and Oliver Stephen; sister, Susie (Paul) Tubach; and brother, David (Debbie) Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of his family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Hiawatha First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Hiawatha First United Methodist Church or Hope Brown County, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
