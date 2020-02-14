MARYSVILLE, Kan. Kathryn "Kay" Wiltz, 82, of Marysville, died Feb. 6, 2020, at her home in Marysville.
Kay was born on Oct. 8, 1937, at Robinson, Kansas, to John and Mary (Barnhisel) Kreuzburg.
She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 and later attended the University of Kansas School of Nursing, at the Medical Center in Kansas City where she graduated as a practical nurse. She practiced nursing for several years.
She married Ralph Birdsley in 1959 and to this union, five children were born: Jennifer, Jacqueline, James, Judith and Jerry. They later divorced.
On Dec. 23, 1978, she married Edwin Wiltz at Hiawatha, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ed; brother, Lester Kreuzburg; sister, Julia Kern; and an infant brother and sister.
Survivors include: her children, Jennifer Birdsley, Topeka, Kansas; Jacqueline Rash (Donnie), Falls City, Nebraska; James Birdsley (Lori Swanson), Frankfort, Kansas; Judith Birdsley (Robert Winsea), Reserve, Kansas; Jerry Birdsley (Sabine), Centralia, Kansas; two brothers, Arthur Kreuzburg (Olive), Colony, Kansas and John Kreuzburg (Rose), Hiawatha; one sister, Mary Cramer (Richard), Great Bend, Kasas; seven grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
A funeral service was held, Feb. 11, in Marysville. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.