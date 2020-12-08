Winters, Leola M. 1928-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. Leola May Winters was born Sept. 25, 1928, at Denver, Colorado, the only child of Lee and Della Wilcox Congrove. She passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, at Two Timbers in Highland, at the age of 92.
Leola May attended school in the Mountains above Fort Collins before she moved with her family where they reestablished their home near Highland, where she attended various country schools prior to graduating from Highland High School with the class of 1946. She met the love of her life (at Frenchs Cafe; and she wasnt even dating him) after he returned from being wounded during World War II. After a short courtship, she and Donald F. Winters were married at Robinson, Dec. 20, 1946.
Leola May and Don established their home in Highland where they raised their family. She was a stay at home Mom when Dexter and Susan was born. She enjoyed waiting tables for her folks at the Highlander and later Jayhawk Cafe;. Leola May worked as a book keeper for Miller Implement, local John Deere dealer and raising their daughter Colleen. She and Don owned and operated Winters Antiques in Highland, which she operated well after his death August 1, 1997. Leola May kept busy also at Highland Community College in housekeeping until she retired.
Mrs. Winters was a member of Highland Christian Church; and charter member (1950) of the Dozen and-A Half Club. There were three or four girls (Ruthie, Betty Lou (who passed away 12 hours later) Beverly, and Leola) that maintained their friendship since high school through all these many years (with the help of their daughters) to get together three times a year to celebrate birthdays.
Survivors include a son, Dexter Winters (Cindy) of Farmland, Indiana; two daughters, Susan Idol (Martin) of Highland, Colleen Puvogel (Leroy) of Overland Park, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Donnie and JoAnn Winters, Jeff and Dana Winters, Nathan and Angie Idol, Paul and Beth Idol, Angel (Roger) Idol Scott, Kalan Pyle, Jordan and Kyle Pightuvogel; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Marty Idol in 1980, and daughter-in-law, Jane Winters in 1995.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, where the family may be present in the afternoon. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED.
Private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Highland Cemetery
We regret not being able to open the service to our friends and ask for your understanding in knowing we are trying to keep everyone safe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland Cemetery, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, 66035.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.