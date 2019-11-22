Wisdom, Milford L. Buster 1934-2019

ROBINSON, Kan. On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his Robinson home, Milford Leroy Buster Wisdom passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 85.
Buster was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Salem, Nebraska, next to the youngest child, born to the late Vessie and Tressie Halbert Wisdom.
When he was the age of eight, his father was killed in an accident, upon which the family moved to Morrill, where he attended school, graduating high school with the class of 1951.
At the age of 23, he enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he served for nearly four years. His served between wars: after Korea, before Vietnam.
It is interesting to note that he did serve with the Presidential detail for a time.
Milford returned to this area and started working for Wilde Tool Co., for a total of 34 years.
After retiring, he worked for White Cloud Grain a few years.
All the time, after work, Buster would help Gary Ramey, at Robinson, on his farm disking, cultivating, whatever needed to be done.
He attended Robinson United Methodist Church through the years.
He was best known for his clean gardens and sharing his extra produce with town folks.
He had a passion for painting and drawing, also loved to fish, and hunt with his children and grandchildren.
He had a great sense of humor, light hearted and was willing to help others when they needed it.
To say he was a KU Basketball enthusiast was vastly understated!!
Buster married Charlene Miller, Nov. 8, 1968, at Humboldt, Nebraska.
They have made their home in Robinson since 1983, where they raised their children. She survives.
Also surviving are: his three children: Brad (friend, Lisa Wherry), of Hiawatha, Rick (Anna), of Robinson, and Lisa (Darren), also of Robinson; sister, Doly Lebisch, of Rockaway Beach, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Derek (Brook), Zach (Sarah), Jake (Matt), Kori, Colin, Raine and Emma; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers: Vernon, Bill, Dewie and Jim.
It was Busters wish to be cremated, with no service at this time.
Those wishing to visit the family may stop by the house.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Hope Brown County, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
