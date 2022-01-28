Woodruff, Larry E. 1938-2022

Larry E. Woodruff, 83, of Hiawatha, formerly of Horton, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Amberwell Health Hospital in Hiawatha, with his wife, June, two daughters, Lisa (Steve) and Lori, sister-in-Law, Shirley, and some grandchildren and great- grandchildren by his side.
Larry was born on March 9, 1938, in Horton, the son of Jesse Woodruff and Elizabeth Margaret Heinrich.
He lived in Horton all of his life until 2014, when he and his wife moved to Hiawatha to be closer to his daughters. Then he moved to Hiawatha Maple Heights Nursing Home in 2020.
He attended Whiting High School and graduated in 1957.
He married the love of his life, June Pederson, on June 7, 1963, at the Horton Christian Church in Horton. They started their own family and had two beautiful daughters, Lisa and Lor, which he said were his pride and joys.
Larry worked for Dallas Kurtz in 1957, working on government dams, then started working for the City of Horton in 1959, mowing the Horton Cemetery and then for the street department the following year, where he retired in 2000.
Some of Larrys hobbies were that he loved his engines, going camping with his family, going fishing and hunting and enjoying the casinos.
Larry is survived by: his wife, June; their two daughters, Lisa (Steve) Winter and Lori May (Rob Keller) all of Hiawatha; his grandchildren and great- grandchildren: Karl (Pam) Gaskell, Isabelle, Austin, Owen, Kristie (Cory) Baker, Emaleigh, Josie, Ethan, Chelsie (Jason) Rice; Ryder, Thayer, Sawyer. Lindsey (Ben) Hawk, Harper and Snyder, Sarah May, Teigan, Taylor Zimmerling, Keenan and Kierah; sisters-in-law, Shirley Krebs and Norma Pederson; and other cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.
Larry was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Jesse and Margaret Woodruff; brothers-in-law: Clair Krebs, Pete Pederson and Norman Pederson, amongst other in- laws.
Friends may call at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary to sign the guest book and look at some pictures this week.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date, due to covid.
Memorials may be made in Larrys name to purchase a bench for the Horton Lake and may be sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
