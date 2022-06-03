Woodruff, Winifred M. 1922-2022

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. Winifred M. Winnie Woodruff, 99, formerly of Doniphan County, currently of Maple Grove Apartments in Hiawatha, died at her apartment Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 24, 1922, oldest daughter of five children of George and Agnes Keller Mann, and has lived in St. Joseph and northeast Kansas area her entire life.
Mrs. Woodruff was a longtime member of White Cloud Community Christian Church, where she was Sunday School teacher and a member of the ladies auxiliary to Post #154, White Cloud American Legion. While she was attending the church in White Cloud, Kansas, she was active in the CWF and contiuned to be active when she started attending the Highland Christian Chuch.
Winifred was very spry for her age, along with sharp memory, and was able to care for her self as well as with financial decisions up to the end. She had a great sense of humor and was always more concerned about others than herself. You would see her with a couple other ladies walking the outside walk around the complex every day, like clock work.
She married George Bill Woodruff Sept. 11, 1941, at St. Joseph. They lived at White Cloud, where they raised their family, farmed and raised livestock until retiring, in 1983. They enjoyed their retirement years in Highland along with spending their winters in south Texas, where they made many life long friends. He died Feb. 19, 2012.
Also preceding her in death were: her parents; sisters: Norma Yoesel, Dorothy Rosenberger, infant, Doris, Dolores Shorb; two grandsons: Jeff and Jody Woodruff; and a step-granddaughter, Traci Benz.
Survivors include: two sons, Rodney Woodruff (Judy) of White Cloud, Daniel Woodruff (Patty) of Atchison, Kansas; a grandson, William J. (Vicki) Woodruff; numerous great-great and great-great-great- granchildren; with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are planned for 10:30 a.m.Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Highland Christian Church.
Interment will follow at the Olive Banch Cemetery in White Cloud.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, after 10 a.m. Friday, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorials are suggested to the Olive Branch Cemetery or the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 33 Highland, KS 66035.
Online condolences may be made to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
