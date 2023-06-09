Ethel Mae Woolsey, 97, of Hiawatha, with family by her side, went to be with Jesus, Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Ethel Mae was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 24, 1926, one of two daughters born to Harley and Goldie Flay Caddell Willian and had lived in Hiawatha all of her life. She attended schools here and later graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1945. Ethel Mae had worked as an aide for a few years at Oak Ridge Acres Nursing Home.
Mrs. Woolsey was a longtime member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha where she had been very active through the years, teaching Sunday school, Womens Group, and was the ladies quilting group. She was active in the auxiliary to the VFW and American Legion, both of Hiawatha, where she had served as president of both organizations at one time. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and maintaining her own home and lawn up until a few years ago.
She was married to Royal W. Roy Woolsey, Dec. 2, 1946, at the Baptist Church in Hiawatha. They had lived six miles west of town for a number of years, before moving to town. Ethel Mae was the bookkeeper for his backhoe and trenching business. He died July of 1995.
Ethel Mae was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Carnes in Dec. 2006.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Campbell (Don) of St. Joseph; grandchildrens families, Rebecca Lower and family, Natalie McBreen and family, Nathan Shorb and family.
A Celebration of Ethel Maes life is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Bethany United Church of Christ with Shane Spangler officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home until 6 p.m. Monday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Tuesday at Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany United Church of Christ or NEK Hospice which may be sent to the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
