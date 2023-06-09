Ethel Mae Woolsey, 97, of Hiawatha, with family by her side, went to be with Jesus, Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Ethel Mae was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 24, 1926, one of two daughters born to Harley and Goldie Flay Caddell Willian and had lived in Hiawatha all of her life. She attended schools here and later graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1945. Ethel Mae had worked as an aide for a few years at Oak Ridge Acres Nursing Home.

