Wright, Amy D. 1972-2021

HORTON, Kan. Amy Dianne Wright, 48, of Horton, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home in Horton.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Hiawatha, the daughter of Robert and Cheryl Cress Wright.
She graduated from Horton High School.
Amy worked for the Hiawatha Family Practice Clinic in the patient accounts department, until her illness.
Amy enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: her parents, Bob and Cheryl Wright of Horton; son, Derrick Cole Wright of Hiawatha; daughter, Jalyn Nicole Wright of Horton; sister, Wendy (Charles) Wright-Martinez of Limon, Colorado; brother, Mikel Shane (Melissa) Wright of Trumbull, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lewis and Bernadine Wright, and Charles and Elva Cress.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, where the family will greet friends on Monday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Burial will be at the Muscotah Cemetery.
The family suggests casual attire for her the funeral services.
Memorials may be made to the Muscotah cancer group or the Missy Newell cancer support group and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
