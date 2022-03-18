Lynette A. Wright
MUSCOTAH, Kan. Lynette Angela Wright, 53, of Muscotah, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home.
A Celebration of Lynettes life will be held at a later date.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas is assisting the family. As published in the Hiawatha World.
