Yoesel, Clarence A. 1932-2022

FALLS CITY, Neb. Clarence Arthur Yoesel, 89, of Falls City passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Falls City Care Center, where he had been a resident for about a month.
He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Falls City, to Christian and Clara (Rieger) Yoesel. He attended school locally.
Clarence married Doris L. Hillyer on Jan. 20, 1957, in Falls City. They have lived on their farm for the past 65 years. Through the years, a true farmer at heart, Clarence raised Guernsey dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs, corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and alfalfa.
They traveled for many years with their home based Watkins business, where they met many friends along the way. With their business, they attended many conferences and earned many awards and a trip to Ireland in 1991.
He was a trustee and member at the former Immanuel United Methodist Church in Falls City. He was a current member of Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha.
As a couple, they refurnished furniture for many years for lots of area people. Clarence enjoyed helping his children and grandchildren with 4-H and FFA, where he served as a 4-H beef leader. He enjoyed his grandchildren from attending activities, playing Chinese checkers and putting up sweet corn together. Visits from the great-grandchildren were always special to him. Clarence was a member of the Falls City Area Fellowship of Churches throughout the years. One of his passions was donating blood to the Community blood drives.
Clarence is survived by: his wife, Doris, of the home; sons: Steven and wife, Vicky Yoesel, of Falls City; Paul and wife, Beth Yoesel, of Hiawathaand Don Yoesel, of the home; daughter, Susan and husband, Richard Lehmkuhl, of Hiawatha; grandchildren: Amanda and husband, Ben Walker, of Hiawatha, Levi and wife, Britney Lehmkuhl, of Hiawatha, and Chris Yoesel of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-grandchildren: Sara, Killian, Rayla, Clara and Eli; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Yoesel of Sabetha, Kansas.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Yoesel.
Funeral Services are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha.
Pastor Richard Lehmkuhl will officiate.
The family will receive friends prior to services at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Steele Cemetery in Falls City.
Friends may call the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials are suggested to the Eternal Hope Worship Center or the Richardson County 4-H Foundation and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.