At 2 pm on Jan. 11 the 2021 legislative session was called to order. There is much speculation and concern about what will be accomplished. With super majorities in both houses you would think the Republicans could pretty much pass any legislation they desired. However, that is not the case. I will leave it at that and let you draw your own conclusions.
The Speaker of the House has assigned me to three entirely committees. They are:
Federal and State Affairs meets daily at 9:00 am in room 346-S
Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget meets daily at 1:30 pm in room 118-N
Insurance and Pensions meets Monday and Wednesday at 3:30 pm in room 218-N
I also serve on the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations. We usually meet once or twice a session.
On Friday the 15th the Federal and State Affairs committee had a hearing on HCR5003 which is known as the “Value Them Both” amendment. The following is a little history concerning this issue. In 2019 the Kansas Supreme Court issued an opinion in which it interpreted the Kansas Constitution to contain a fundamental right to obtain an abortion. Fundamental rights receive the highest level of legal protection called strict scrutiny. Laws which regulate abortion in Kansas now face this highest level of scrutiny and are much more likely to be struck down by courts.
The decision of the court will effectively strike down almost all laws regulating abortion, including ones which require minor children to obtain parental consent before undergoing an abortion; bans on late-term abortion; basic health and cleanliness standards at clinics providing abortion.
The Kansas Supreme Court found that the preamble to the Kansas Bill of Rights which guarantees to all Kansans the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness somehow gives adult Kansans the nearly unfettered right to abortion and the right to deprive unborn Kansans of their lives.
Value Them Both restores to the people of Kansas, through their elected officials, the ability to regulate the abortion industry in a way that protects both women and babies. Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt put at risk broadly supported regulations like bans on brutal late-term abortion and taxpayer funded abortions, parental notification requirements and clinic safety standards, leaving both women and babies without even the most basic health and safety standards.
Value them Both is an amendment placing the question of whether the Kansas Constitution contains a right to an abortion before the voters of Kansas. It affords the voters a chance to interpret their constitution and say what it means on this important issue.
Value them Both does not set abortion policy in Kansas. It merely lets the voters of the state decide whether to regulate abortion through their elected officials or whether there will be few or no laws in this area. It is not a prohibition on abortion in Kansas and does not overturn federal law on abortion, including Roe v. Wade.
Abortion hurts Kansas women and babies. There has got to be some law to protect both mothers and children. This issue is too important and means too much not to ask the voters of Kansas to determine whether they want abortion regulated or whether they agree with the court that unfettered abortion should be the law of the land. Kansans feel passionately about this issue. Why not just let them vote?
I can be contacted at randy.garber@house.ks.gov or (785) 285-1238. Until next time, may the blessings of God be yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.