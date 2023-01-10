K-State Extension logo

Again, this year we are asking for everyone’s help to support our community and 4-H at the same time by purchasing a item or gift card from your favorite business and donating them to the Spotlight Auction which is the Brown County Fair’s Fundraiser. All donations will be sold over KNZA Radio on March 13-14, 2023. This way you are helping keep your local businesses open and supporting 4-H at the same time.

If you would like more information about the Spotlight Auction, please call 785-742-7871.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.