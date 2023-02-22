K-State Extension logo

It’s almost time for the Brown County Free Fairs annual fundraiser spotlight auction. This is the biggest 4-H fundraiser of the year in which area businesses and individuals donate merchandise and services to be auctioned off over KNZA radio on March 13th & 14th. The flier with this year’s items has been delivered to area businesses to make them easy to pick up shopping in Everest, Horton, Hiawatha and Sabetha.

Remember that you can look at the items on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/browncountyfair and on our website www.brown.ksu.edu Express bid numbers are available at the Extension Office in Hiawatha. Returning for 2023 if you are not able to listen in to KNZA for the auction and you have an express bid number you can leave bids on items up till 12 noon on Monday March 13th at the Extension Office 785-742-7871 and a fair board representative will bid for you at the auction.

