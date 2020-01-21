In the Chihuahuan Desert of Mexico, cattle are bringing the land back to life. Through holistic grazing management, ranchers are turning the wasteland into a grassland that now supports 10 times more cattle than it did before. Can cattle, the critter notoriously blamed for climate change and health issues, actually help our environment and contribute to good health?
We’ve all heard about the methane cattle produce; some statistics claim that cattle contribute 18-51 percent of greenhouse gas emissions! Cattle (and other ruminant animals) do belch a significant amount of methane, but these studies ignore the amount of carbon being sequestered by cattle in a healthy grassland. According to the EPA, all livestock contribute only 3.9% of US greenhouse gas emissions. By comparison transportation, manufacturing and electricity contribute 78.5%.
Through proper grazing, cattle can improve the land and increase biodiversity just as they did in the Chihuahuan Desert. Some scientists believe grazing livestock may be the answer to mitigating climate change. Grazing livestock can help build the soil and sequester carbon in the soil thus reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere! This also improves the health and structure of the soil allowing it to hold more water to reduce runoff and erosion further mitigating the effects of flooding and drought.
Opponents of the beef industry often point to the large amounts of water required for beef production, but not all the water cattle use is water that humans use. Only 6% of the water used by cattle is ground water or surface water also intended for human use. To produce 1 pound of conventionally raised beef it takes 280 gallons of ground or surface water which is comparable to the water required to produce a pound of avocados, walnuts, or sugar. When you look at it from the nutrient density perspective, it would take a lot more than a pound of avocados to equal a pound of beef.
Another reason some people believe cattle are bad for the environment is the amount of land cattle require could be used to grow crops for people. However, not all land is farmable. In the US 40% of land is not farmable, but it can support livestock that can turn grass into nutrient dense food for people.
Concerns from nutritional research has led some health professionals to vilify red meat. However, Diana Rodgers, a registered dietician and champion of red meat puts it this way, “Humans have been eating red meat forever, does it make sense to blame our new diseases on an age-old food? When we vilify meat, processed food (yes, plant-based meats included) gets free pass.” Diana questions the validity of these nutritional observational studies. The issue with food frequency surveys is that people forget or lie about the foods they’ve eaten over the years. They also ignore factors like exercise, intake of processed foods, and smoking. Observational research can be helpful, but this type of research only shows correlation between two factors, not causation. For instance, the divorce rate in Maine is directly correlated to the per capita consumption of margarine, but that doesn’t mean that either or those are causing the other.
Diana warns that we shouldn’t villainize one of the most nutrient dense foods we can eat. Eating diets higher in animal proteins reduces cravings and helps people feel fuller, reducing the intake of highly processed foods. “If eating red meat makes people feel better, we shouldn’t tell them to eat less of it, we should tell them to eat better meat”.
There’s no doubt that we need to do better to be transparent about practices and to manage livestock holistically. When grazed holistically, livestock can work wonders for the environment; but managed poorly, they can wreak havoc on the landscape. Humans and livestock are not separate from the system. When we remember this and we adopt a holistic mindset, we can breathe new life into ourselves and into the land just as some cattle did in a desert in Mexico.
