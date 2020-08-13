What a weird week. Watching sports without fans, hearing the back and forth wavering that preludes the fall of the college football season, and a Royals revival that has been a joy to experience, the past week has been a solid reminder of why we love sports and how much we miss them when they’re gone. Here are a few of my best takeaways from the past seven days:
1. Basketball is better without fans. The aesthetic is terrible, don’t get me wrong. It’s straight up hard to watch the NBA in such a sterile environment. However, you’ll have to do some pretty solid arguing to convince me that the basketball has not been better in the bubble. The games have taken on more of the feel of a scrimmage between the best of the best, with more scoring and more aggression, and it’s been a blast to watch. If you haven’t caught any of Damian Lillard’s dominant play during the second season, you’re missing out.
2. I have no idea what’s going to happen with college football If you asked me a week ago, I would have said that no colleges would be playing ball this fall. If you asked me three days ago, I would have said that if one Power 5 conference calls off the season, then the whole thing is going down the toilet. Now I just don’t know. I can’t picture a season with some teams on the sidelines and some teams on the field. I’m still not convinced that the liability is worth the risk, and I still would hedge toward no one playing as opposed to everyone or some.
3. The Royals have been a blast to watch this week You just don’t know with baseball. At least, I don’t. A week ago I thought the season would be a bust with as poorly as the offense was producing. A week of 5-2 baseball later, and the Royals are one of the hottest teams around and leading the league in several offensive categories. I still think the team is who the team is, but the addition of Hunter Dozier and with Franchy Cordero sidelined for the season is a big swing, and the return of Brad Keller and Jakob Junis has buoyed the pitching staff. More than anything, the recent push has been enough of a reason to keep watching, which is all we can ask for right now.
4. If you’re looking for a fun Twitter follow and you hate cheaters, check out 2020 Astros Shame Tour Despite the common refrain of “It’s harder guessing than knowing,” the Astros are a very talented team and will likely get things turned around at some point, but if you are a big fan of hating the team that cheated their way to a World Series and basically avoided any consequences, follow along with the 2020 Astros Shame Tour on Twitter. The karmic beguiling of the formerly staunch contenders has been fun to watch for fans and players around the league, alike, and these guys have upped the ante with rapid-fire and up-to-the-minute mockery on a daily basis.
