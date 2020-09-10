You will likely know the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ seasoning opening game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. With that in mind, I’m going to give a few of my thoughts on the season, as a whole, and what to look for as the team kicks off their attempt at a repeat world title.
Same offense, different year
Yes, Andy Reid is the ultimate architect of the ingenious offense that led Kansas City to a Super Bowl win last season, but the scheme remains much the same every season. He does roll out new plays more often than most, but teams now have had two full seasons to watch Mahomes and Company work, and that should be enough time for some of the better teams to put together a better game plan.
In theory, anyway. Reid and Mahomes have a better supporting cast than most other teams, and simply putting better athletes all across the field with superior plays in their back pocket has been enough so far. So much of the roster remains the same, that many teams may feel they have a leg up this season. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be this season’s new wrinkle that no one really has a great bead on so far. Keep on eye on Helaire in the early games of the season to get an idea of not only what he can do, but what he Chiefs want other teams to think he will do. Kareem Hunt received more downfield passes in his first few games than he did the rest of his career—letting other teams know that the threat was there and allowing Reid to scheme in the absence of defenders underneath.
Same defense, different year
This one works the other way around. Last year was the first in a new scheme with several key additions and key losses throughout the season. This year, the majority of the defense will be a year deeper into Steve Spagnuolo’s routines, and will get players like Juan Thornhill back on the field. The D is getting very little attention around the league for their work as one of the best during the latter portion of the season, but as players grew comfortable in the defense, the on-field result clearly improved. Throw in some rookies who will look to make an immediate impact, and this unit could continue to evolve into one of the better groups in the league.
Special teams in flux
This is a group to keep a close eye on this season. Long time punter Dustin Colquitt is gone—replaced by rookie Tommy Townsend. The battle for kick and punt return duties may also be an interesting thing to watch—if Mecole Hardman is slotted for more offensive reps, then return opportunities will likely go to other young players who have yet to establish themselves.
Running back touches up in the air
Never one to overuse one running back, Reid will have three main backs at his disposal this season, as Edwards-Helaire will be joined by returning rushers Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson. Both Williams and Thompson showed flashes last year in supporting roles, which will likely grow without Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy. Also in the mix will be fullback Anthony Sherman, who makes a few big plays every season.
Keep an eye on these key points for Kansas City this week and in weeks to come as we cheer on the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.