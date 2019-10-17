Church. What does that word even mean these days? Our American understanding of church focuses on a structure where “those religious” people go. For many, it means a building where they were drug to on Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. For others, church is associated with a group of people who have caused individuals pain, who have hurt others, a place full of people who will betray, judge, and ridicule…dare I say hypocrites. For those reasons and a thousand more, church has become a place that many feel like they can never return.
I think we can change that. Before Jesus was killed and raised from the dead, he looked at his disciples, his closest group of followers, and asked “Who do you say I am?” Peter quickly piped up and said “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus’ reply was interesting. He looked at Peter (whose name means rock) and said “on this rock I will build my church.” Now the word church, here, and throughout the rest of the New Testament, the New Covenant, never meant a building. It never meant a specific location to go to on Sunday morning. The term “church” meant a gathering of people called out from their homes, an ecclesia (to use the Greek word).
Church is meant to be a group of people who are called out and, if we read the teachings of Jesus, he basically tells those people to make a positive difference in the lives of others so that people will begin to follow him. It’s not about a building or a location, but a movement of people. So how do we change the misconception of church?
The reality is that, in our society, church is church. A building where people go. A group of people who gather together on Sunday morning in a certain building at a certain time. But what we want to do here at FBC, is create a place where people who don’t go to church, who have been burned by the “church”, who don’t like “church” and all that the word “church” means to them…we want to create a place where those who feel marginalized by the “church” can find a home. To create a church…a movement of people…that unchurched and de-churched (used to go but don’t) find irresistible. A place where they can belong before they are forced to believe. A place where it is ok to have questions about faith and life. A place to which they can invite friends and family. We are working hard at creating environments where people from all backgrounds and walks of life will feel valued, honored, and loved.
So, if you are reading this and have given up on church as you have known it, or you are reading this and know someone who has given up on church, why not come, or give them this article, and give us a shot. We realize that we all have a very long way to go to get to where God wants us. None of us here are perfect. But we do know that we want to make a difference in the lives of people in this community and would love for you to be a part of what’s happening here. I hope to see you soon. First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Road (the big metal building that looks more like a warehouse than a church) @ 10:00am Sunday mornings.
Blake
