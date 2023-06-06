FBC logo

After June 9, we have 206 days left in 2023. Now that we’re in the sixth month, have you made progress on what you set out to accomplish this year? If you haven’t, be encouraged. In the words of writer and poet Carl Bard, “Though no one can go back and make a brand-new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand-new ending.” If you need help doing this, remember that Almighty God specializes in fresh starts and new beginnings (Isaiah 43:18-19; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Revelation 21:1-5). He is able and more than willing to help you fulfill the plan and purpose He has for your life...just ask Him (Matthew 7:7-11)!!!

At the beginning of a new year, I ask God to bless me to do His will and to use me according to His purpose. For about 18 months, since the beginning of 2022, His will for me has revolved around this wonderful community. My wife, Linda, and I have enjoyed our time serving the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha and we feel blessed by God to have been chosen for this very special experience. We have done our best to follow Jesus and show His love to others during our time here. The heartfelt love we’ve received in return has filled us with great joy! As we prepare to transition from this community, we’d like to express our deepest and sincerest gratitude to the First Baptist Church family for always being so warm, friendly, and hospitable. Thank you so much for welcoming Linda and I with open arms both times we’ve served in this interim role. You have blessed us tremendously and we are eternally grateful for your prayers, support, encouragement, and friendship!

