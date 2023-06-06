After June 9, we have 206 days left in 2023. Now that we’re in the sixth month, have you made progress on what you set out to accomplish this year? If you haven’t, be encouraged. In the words of writer and poet Carl Bard, “Though no one can go back and make a brand-new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand-new ending.” If you need help doing this, remember that Almighty God specializes in fresh starts and new beginnings (Isaiah 43:18-19; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Revelation 21:1-5). He is able and more than willing to help you fulfill the plan and purpose He has for your life...just ask Him (Matthew 7:7-11)!!!
At the beginning of a new year, I ask God to bless me to do His will and to use me according to His purpose. For about 18 months, since the beginning of 2022, His will for me has revolved around this wonderful community. My wife, Linda, and I have enjoyed our time serving the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha and we feel blessed by God to have been chosen for this very special experience. We have done our best to follow Jesus and show His love to others during our time here. The heartfelt love we’ve received in return has filled us with great joy! As we prepare to transition from this community, we’d like to express our deepest and sincerest gratitude to the First Baptist Church family for always being so warm, friendly, and hospitable. Thank you so much for welcoming Linda and I with open arms both times we’ve served in this interim role. You have blessed us tremendously and we are eternally grateful for your prayers, support, encouragement, and friendship!
Our thoughts of you relate to the words the Apostle Paul offered the Church of Philippi: “[We] thank [our] God every time [we] remember you. In all [our] prayers for all of you, [we] always pray with joy because of your partnership in the Gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:3-6 NIV).
Hiawatha, it’s difficult to list all the ways God has done good work through you because you’ve been busy doing great things! Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance, thank you for your partnership and how we’ve served the community together in unity! First Baptist, thank you for the Spirit-filled women’s programs, youth events, holiday remembrances such as Holy Thursday, nursing home visits, Sunday Worship Services, and weekly meetings. We have been active, and to those of you who’ve visited our church for events, we say thank you!
When we returned to this community, it was a special time of year (New Year’s) and now, we’re transitioning out during a special time of year. During this graduation season, it fills our hearts with joy to watch our young people, some of whom were small kids our first time here, grow up right before our eyes. Congratulations to all graduates and, you too parents! As we prepare to observe National Children’s Day on Sunday, June 11, remember to continue raising your children with love and wisdom and “bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Also, as we continue to celebrate mothers and prepare for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, children remember to “obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. ‘Honor your father and mother’ – which is the first commandment with a promise – ‘so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth’” (Ephesians 6:1-3; Exodus 20:12).
Last, but not least, summertime is here! May every family find time to spend quality moments with God and each other so that, as the sun warms our part of the world, the presence of the Son, Jesus Christ, will warm your homes and the hearts of your loved ones.
Brown County, Hiawatha Community, and First Baptist Church of Hiawatha, please accept our genuine appreciation for how your kindness has warmed our hearts. This has been a rich and delightful experience and we can’t say “THANK YOU” enough! You put the “good” in “goodbye,” meaning that although our time to leave the community has come, the goodness of your words, thoughts, and actions have given us fond memories that we cherish and will take with us. We praise God for the wonderful gift you have been to us. May He continue to be with all of you as you enter the second half of this year and may you experience the same love and compassion you’ve showered upon us (Luke 6:38)! GOD BLESS YOU!!!
