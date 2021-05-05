To the Editor,
“When did you become a Patriot?” This was one of the questions posed by Dr. Roger Marshall when he visited Hiawatha for a town hall meeting on Saturday, May 1.
For some it may have been middle school civics or high school history class. For others it may have been when you were drafted, signed a letter of intent to join the armed forces, or when you were first deployed. Maybe it was upon receiving word that a loved one died in the line of duty and vowing that death would not be in vain. Whatever the reason...a person who loves, supports, and defends his/her country and its interests with devotion is a PATRIOT (according to dictionary.com).
Hopefully we can all agree that the majority of Brown County citizens LOVE America and a smaller number of citizens, but still the majority, SUPPORT America. But how many of us can say we DEFEND America? Of course our veterans and active military can make this claim, but what about others? What about you?
In this age of government shutdowns, health mandates, lawlessness in our streets, shunning of policemen & policewomen, racism addressed with more racism, comfort care provided to babies left to die after surviving an abortion, censoring of speech, etc. we need to become PATRIOTS (if we aren’t already) in the full sense of the word. We must DEFEND the constitution upon which America was built!!!
For those of us not called to join the armed forces, defending America is going to look different. Our weapon may become our pen, our public speaking skills, our knowledge of history and the law. Each of us has a unique set of God given talents. How can we start using our talents to DEFEND America, not just for us but for our children and our grandchildren?
There is an organization called the Brown County Liberty Alliance - BCLA. If you want to experience encouragement from like-minded Brown County citizens, learn more about issues facing Brown County (i.e. wind turbine expansion, 30 x 30 Plan, critical race theory in our public schools) and most importantly work on solutions for these concerns as they pertain to Brown County, please plan to attend our next BCLA meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 12. We are meeting at the Carwell Building located on the Ag Museum grounds, on East Iowa Street in Hiawatha. ALL are welcome & there is plenty of space, so bring a friend...or two...or three!
