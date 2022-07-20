A recent letter to the editor has given me cause for reflection. Upon the realization that my voting record might come under review by an overzealous member of the community, I have a public confession to make. I did not vote during the last school board election. If my failure to vote somehow indicates that I do not support education as the letter writer indicated, then apparently that means the last 20 years I spent serving as USD 415 board member were a waste of time.
In my confession I should explain why I did not vote. You see, one of the school board candidates was a person that I considered a friend dating back to high school. But my friend can sometimes be overzealous in his actions and do things like publicly judge an individual's right to vote or not vote. In hindsight, my conscience is now clear of withholding my vote for him.
In regard to the Kansas Open Meeting Act violation that was referred to, it is good that ALL members of the Hiawatha commission were required to attend mandatory KOMA training. If you remember back, Commissioner Shamburg led the charge to force students to wear masks at the Fisher Center during prom even though the USD 415 Board had removed the school mandate so that our kids could finally have a sense of normalcy.
A few days after deciding to keep the Fisher Center mask mandate in force, the commission completely reversed its decision and voted to not require masks. A special commission meeting was called and Mayor Collins opened the meeting by stating "I think we all know why we're here I need a motion." there was no discussion, debate, or explanation. Just a swift 180-degree policy reversal. Does anyone believe there were not discussions among commissioners outside of the commission room before that vote?
Sincerely,
John Wright
White Cloud
