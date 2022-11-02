Next Tuesday, residents of Hiawatha will choose which commissioner will be promoted to the office of Mayor. One thing is certain, both candidates, win or lose, will continue to serve the City. Both are good people who have chosen to make Hiawatha their home. This election should be not about how nice the candidates are, but which will best help lead our town.
I did not know either candidate before I was asked to get involved to help resolve some problems during the city-wide sales tax project. I was given the Street Commissioner’s phone number by the City Administrator. I called in May of 2020 to arrange a meeting. The Commissioner was very pleasant and listened to the list of problems but declined to meet with the resident where the problems occurred. Shortly after, the resident was contacted by Brian Shefferd. He asked if we could meet and seemed very willing to get involved. Since June of 2020 Brian has attended at least six meetings on the project to personally walk and view problems that arose. The Street Commissioner did not attend any of those meetings. That is my personal experience.
I also attended City Commission meetings to discuss the unresolved problems on behalf of several concerned residents. I was asked by the Mayor, the City Administrator and Commissioner Shefferd to attend further meetings on site and at City Hall to review the specifications for the project. The Street Commissioner was not at any of those meetings. She also did not ask to review any of the problems we were discussing. Again, this was my experience.
Recently, both candidates were given the chance to discuss their qualifications in the local paper. The question was asked of them “what process they would change on large scale projects?” Commissioner Shefferd replied “he would make sure to have a third-party inspector on site.” Commissioner Shamburg did not answer with a solution. Instead, she stated “all of the large projects have bumps and issues.”
When I asked the Street Commissioner at the City Council meeting why we see the Mayor driving/surveying the project but have yet to see her she replied, “Maybe when I am done with my job as Director of Special Ed and maybe when I’m done being a coach, I would have time.”
Top Videos
Hiawatha residents expect elected leaders to do their best at all times. Commissioner Shefferd has demonstrated that he is willing and able to stay involved. He’s the candidate who personally shows up on weekends to help residents remove debris in violation of local codes. He’s the candidate who has attended numerous meetings with local residents to try to help resolve problems with the street project. Again, this is my personal experience.
Recently a reader proposed that maybe I’m not familiar with how local government works. I may not be an expert on politics but can rely on my 33 years as a contractor during which time I continually contracted with state, city and federal government on numerous projects. Most projects do have problems that arise. However, the projects on which the commissioners, mayor, or administrators stayed involved and participated in solutions were the projects that finished in a smoother fashion. That’s one way local government should work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.