The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.

President Felts has guided Kansas Farm Bureau for the past eight years with steady hand, a calm demeanor and an artful grace that has led to our organization reaching new heights. I have had the honor and privilege to a front-row seat at the board table. I consider Rich a friend and, more importantly, a mentor. I have watched as he has provided leadership and guidance on issues and made decisions that will affect our organization, our state and all of agriculture for years to come. I believe President Felts has left Kansas Farm Bureau in the best position we have ever been in and laid a foundation to ensure success in the future.

