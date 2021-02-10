While it was happening, it seemed like a joke. Another game of hide and seek, wait and see, by the Chiefs. You just kept waiting for the infamous “switch” to flip. Only it never did. The Chiefs were not playing possum in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, they were simply getting beat by a better team with a better game plan, and with a greater desire to win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of guys who had never played in a Super Bowl before Sunday night, and a lot of them are players on the back half of their careers, who understood that they may be looking at their last, best chance to earn a ring—and they played that way. I’m not saying the Chiefs were lacking in the effort department, but increments matter, and Tampa was turned up to 11. The same could be said of our coaching staff. Maybe there is a solid game plan buried in the ashes of the Chiefs’ repeat hopes, but at this point, it’s not worth sifting through. Even the best game plan requires a few things to go right to get a rhythm going. Nothing went right.
The conversation has been all season, maybe for multiple seasons, that the Chiefs are the only team that can beat the Chiefs with a relatively healthy Patrick Mahomes behind center. That notion went out the window on Sunday. Sure, there were some bad calls, and a banged up offensive line. There were dropped balls by guys who normally shine in big moments. What I’m saying is, there were some built in excuses—some low hanging fruit available for the picking. But when you get beat as badly as the Chiefs did, excuses just make you look silly. For the first time in the three years with Mahomes leading the team, the Chiefs were not the best team on the field. And they got beat. Bad.
The majority of the roster should return, but there will have be some maneuvering, as the team’s bigger contracts start to expand. The team’s two starting tackles were out for the Super Bowl, and neither is likely to be on the team in 2021, so with limited resources, the front office will need to essentially rebuild that entire unit on a shoestring budget. I trust them to do it, but it won’t be easy. The team will also need to figure out the wide receiver rotation going forward, as Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are likely out the door, and the roster’s great defensive line depth will also start to dwindle this season. KC still stands as the best team in the AFC, but there is definitely some work to be done if they want to stay there.
You wonder what this will do to the team’s psyche heading into next season. Mahomes has already said that this loss will haunt him his entire career. Tyran Mathieu, the team’s defensive leader, basically suffered a breakdown during the game—for a player that relies on his confidence and swagger, how well will he be able to put this one in the past and move forward?
And then you have the talk of the Kansas City dynasty. After three straight AFC title games and two straight Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs had been anointed as the league’s next great chapter. Are they able to recover from this staggering loss and fulfill that destiny, or will they fall into the category of perennial contenders who never again get the job done. The Russell Wilson Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers Packers are glaring examples of young quarterbacks who took the league by storm, but once their contract extensions kicked in, whose teams struggled to put together the right ingredients to reclaim that early glory. The 2021 season will be vital in the Chiefs’ efforts to escape that fate.
The questions outweigh the answers, at this point—but I’m confident in the front office and the coaching staff, as well as most of the players. I am choosing to trust that the Super Bowl LV disaster will be a speed bump and not a brick wall. This one is going to sting—for a while—but I’m still excited to see what the team does in free agency and in the draft. I believe that the team will be back, and will learn from their mistakes, and I believe bigger and better things are ahead for the Chiefs Kingdom.
