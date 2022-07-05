Dear Editor,
The legislature has placed on the Aug. 2 ballot a constitutional question whether to remove the right of women to govern their own bodies. Bodily autonomy is such a personal right that the idea of revoking the right should alarm all of us.
And most of us, it does alarm. In a Docking Institute survey, more than 60% of Kansans want to keep abortion legal, even granting some exceptions (Bahl par. 1). In fact, 50% "agree or strongly agree with the notion that state lawmakers shouldn't place any regulations on when a person can get an abortion" (par. 5).
Clearly, if we all vote, this thing will fail. We don't want our government to be that intrusive in private matters.
That's why, of all places, legislators placed this unpopular decision on the primary ballot in a midterm election, where they know voter turnout is at it's lowest. It's their chance to slip it into the Constitution practically unnoticed.
We should all notice and vote NO.
After all, Kansas already regulates abortions pretty heavily, balancing a woman's right of autonomy with the interests of family and community (Guttmacher). Kansas law already in fact "values them both." But that isn't enough for the minority who want this amendment. They don't want autonomy, and they don't like exceptions.
This Aug. 2, everyone should vote. That means those of you who are registered as Independents and aren't used to being able to vote in primaries. This is one primary you can vote in.
If you're not yet registered, you have a few days — through Tuesday, July 12 — to do so. Use your phone at KSVOTES.ORG, or go to your county courthouse.
Then on Aug. 2, vote NO.
Sources
Bahl, Andrew. "Poll shows Kansas residents skeptical of banning abortion in all cases, as amendment vote looms." Topeka Capital-Journal, Feb. 22, 2022.
https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2022/02/22/poll-shows-kansas-residents-skeptical-banning-abortion-all-cases/6878658001/
Guttmacher Institute. "State Facts About Abortion: Kansas." June 2022.
Greg Bryant, Robinson
